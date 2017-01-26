By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

More by this Author

Two suspects in a murder case have been arrested in Kilifi County.

County Commissioner Joseph Keter said officers are still hunting down seven more accomplices.

They are accused of killing four people in Chonyi last week.

Speaking during a security meeting in Banda Ra Salama, Mr Keter said police are also looking for a man only identified as Ferdinand who is believed to have been involved in criminal activities in Chonyi and Jibana.

He said the suspect relocated to Kwale County after being tipped off.

"It is very sad that in Chonyi, people are killed like animals. How on earth can we have four people killed within a span of two days?

"A sad incident is the killing of Daniel Nzai during a funeral in the glare of the public yet the criminals have not been arrested," he said.

He told the security team to make sure that all the suspects are arrested by Friday this week.

More importantly, he decried that strife between law enforcement teams and the locals is to blame for increased crime in the county.

"We lost eight people in Junju towards the end of last year; among them were five elderly people [killed] on allegations of witchcraft.

"This week, three people were killed in Chasimba location and one person in Mwarakaya. Why are you Chonyis doing this to your people," he enquired.

He further said that the number of elderly people killed in 2016 on claims of witchcraft had reduced compared to the previous year - which he attributed to relentless campaigns on the importance of the age group.

To maintain harmony, the commissioner advised chiefs to form security committees in their jurisdictions.

Mwarakaya Ward rep Mzungu Chitibwi urged the youth to eschew crime.

Also, Elisha Ngetich, county Administration Police commandant, who is also the county coordinator of National Police Services, said criminals will be apprehended so as to promote peace in the area.