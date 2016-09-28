By WINNIE ATIENO

Criminals have vandalised two transformers at Kari Company estate in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

According to the Kenya Power Coast region Chief Security Officer Mohammed Mmaka, the two transformers were vandalised on Monday morning.

He said the power company had incurred a Sh1 million loss due to the vandalism.

“They switched off the lights in some parts of the estate, brought down the transformer and removed the copper windings. What is remaining are the shells,” said Mr Mmaka.

As a result of the vandalism, a section of the Kari estate does not have power.

COPPER DEALERS

Mr Mmaka said the criminals sell the copper wires to scrap metal dealers who then later export them to China and other countries.

“We have leads which we are following closely while collaborating with the police. The culprits will soon be arrested,” he insisted.

He said Kenya Power had embarked on a nationwide campaign to eradicate vandalism of transformers.

He added that the criminals vandalising transformers in other parts of the country had shifted to the Coast region.

“We had won the fight against vandalism, but it seems the criminals have shifted base from upcountry to this region.

“This is the first incident we have witnessed in this region, a clear indication that these criminals do not come from this region,” he added.

He said the criminals target isolated transformers and urged residents to be wary and report such cases.