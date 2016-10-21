By GEORGE MUNENE

The Kirinyaga County government and the national government are planning to embark on a Sh400 million joint storm water management project.

The project will involve construction of modern drainage systems in Kerugoya, Kutus, Kagio, Kagumo, Kianyaga and Ngurubani towns.

Feasibility studies have been completed and a contractor awarded the tender, according to Kirinyaga County Governor Joseph Ndathi.

Speaking at Kianyaga Stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations, Mr Ndathi said the project will be rolled out soon.

Addressing other issues at the same event, Mr Ndathi said his government has hired 580 new workers to improve health services in the region.

The workers have been posted to various hospitals and dispensaries across the county, the governor said.

The county boss directed the new health workers to work round the clock to ensure that residents are given quality healthcare.