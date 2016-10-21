Kirinyaga to get Sh400 million drainage fix, says Governor Ndathi

Friday October 21 2016

Kirinyaga County Governor Joseph Ndathi joins

Kirinyaga County Governor Joseph Ndathi joins traditional dancers during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 20, 2016. The governor announced that the county will collaborate with the national government on a project to improve drainage system in the county. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The project will involve construction of modern drainage systems in Kerugoya, Kutus, Kagio, Kagumo, Kianyaga and Ngurubani towns.
  • Feasibility studies have been completed and a contractor awarded the tender.
Advertisement
By GEORGE MUNENE
More by this Author

The Kirinyaga County government and the national government are planning to embark on a Sh400 million joint storm water management project.

The project will involve construction of modern drainage systems in Kerugoya, Kutus, Kagio, Kagumo, Kianyaga and Ngurubani towns.

Feasibility studies have been completed and a contractor awarded the tender, according to Kirinyaga County Governor Joseph Ndathi.

Speaking at Kianyaga Stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations, Mr Ndathi said the project will be rolled out soon.

Addressing other issues at the same event, Mr Ndathi said his government has hired 580 new workers to improve health services in the region.

The workers have been posted to various hospitals and dispensaries across the county, the governor said.

The county boss directed the new health workers to work round the clock to ensure that residents are given quality healthcare.

Mr Ndathi said a dialysis machine was in the process of being installed at Kerugoya Level Five Hospital while four other hospitals were being equipped with facilities worth millions of shillings.