A parastatal boss wants the national government to block the importation of fake rice.

Tana Athi Water Services Board Director Muriithi Kang'ara said it is unfortunate that fake plastic rice is being sneaked into the country.

He said some people are bringing in fake and cheap rice then packaging it to appear as if it is from Kirinyaga County, which has caused loss of confidence in the farmers.

Mr Kang’ara called on the Kenya Bureau of Standards and other relevant agencies to crack the whip on those killing the industry.

He said rice farmers remain poor due to smuggling despite bumper harvests.

He said to motivate the farmers, the State should provide water for irrigation.

The national government had initiated the Thiba dam project but has stalled.

The project will be constructed along Thiba River in Kabare and Baragwi locations in Gichugu constituency.

Further, the board director urged the government to fight deforestation, which is adversely affecting water catchment areas such as Mt Kenya region.

He was speaking in Murang'a County.