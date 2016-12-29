By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga County government has denied that it could not account for Sh3.4 billion.

According to County Executive in charge of Finance Murimi Murage, the report by the Auditor General Dr Edward Ouko was misleading.

“The report by the Auditor General that the County can’t accounted for the entire budget of 2014/2015 financial year is totally false. It is ridiculous for Dr Ouko to state that the money could have been misappropriated,” he told journalists at the Kutus County headquarters.

Mr Murage explained that the county submitted all the relevant documents to the office of the Auditor General, which indicated how the money was spent.

He claimed the Auditor General proceeded to write the damaging report without perusing the documents they availed.

“We gave the documents for perusal but we are surprised that Dr Ouko did not go through them before compiling his report,” said Mr Murage.

He said it was impossible to misuse or fail to account for such amount of money meant for running the government.

“Does Dr Ouko want people to believe that we did not pay salaries for our 2,500 workers or carryout any development projects that financial year?

“We submitted the report on how the money was spent on April 6, 2016 to the office of the Auditor General,” he said.

The county also denied that it had opened six bank accounts that were incorporated in the financial statements.

“County government has only two main bank accounts and the other ones are not ours. The Auditor General just recorded the rest four bank accounts which are for bodaboda saccos and other organisations as ours,” said Mr Murage.

In his report, Dr Ouko had indicated the government was unable to avail receipts for Sh3.4 billion it got both from the local resources and National Treasury.

Dr Ouko said the county did provide ledgers to support financial statement for salaries totalling Sh1.8 billion and expenditure worth Sh1.5 billion.

The Auditor General early this month issued an adverse report on two counties — Kirinyaga and Kakamega.