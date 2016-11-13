However, he admitted having received a text message from Mr Mugo which stated that he had left the government.

In response, Mr Ndathi said he had not received Mr Mugo's resignation letter.

He accuses his boss, Governor Joseph Ndathi, of underming and treating him with contempt.

Mr Mugo, whose portfolio also includes Planning and Urban Development, tendered his resignation on Friday, Nation.co.ke can reveal.

By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga County Land Executive Harry Mugo has resigned in a huff, citing frustrations by Governor Joseph Ndathi.

"It is true I have opted out of the government because I felt I can't continue working with it anymore. I'm totally fed up," he told Nation.co.ke on phone on Sunday.

SECRET MEETINGS

Mr Mugo, an experienced land economist, accused Mr Ndathi of holding secret meetings with his juniors to discuss and discredit him.

"For instance, on Thursday the governor was holed up in a meeting the whole day with my juniors from my department and the main agenda was to discuss me," he calimed.

"When I learnt what was happening, I called him and he refused to pick up the phone. That was contempt of the highest order."

The Land boss was also annoyed when Mr Ndathi stripped him of some of his roles related to land matters and transferred the to the County Secretary.

PILING PRESSURE

"Recently, the governor wrote a letter directing that I should stop with immediate effect approving land matters. He instructed that such matters be handled by the County Secretary. This is unacceptable," he said.

Further, Mr Mugo complained that he was being forced to carry out duties that were not within his powers.

He recollected how Mr Ndathi kept on piling pressure on him to repossess public parcels that had been grabbed and cancel the title deeds, which was not his role.

Mr Mugo explained that constitutionally, only the High Court could cancel title deeds of lands which had been irregularly allocated with expresss recommendation of the National Land Commission.

"As a professional who knows his work very well, I can't be compromised to do what is not right and as a matter of principal I had to go," he added.

DCI CASE

Mr Mugo also noted that land matters were very sensitive and on more than five times he had received threatening messages from land grabbers but his boss never took the matter seriously.

"I even reported the matter to criminal investigations officers. I was stressed because my boss never cared about what I was going through. I now feel relieved," he stated.

In response, Mr Ndathi said he had not received Mr Mugo's resignation letter.

However, he admitted having received a text message from Mr Mugo which stated that he had left the government.

"I saw a text message from Mr Mugo informing me that he had quit," said Mr Ndathi, who added that he was not worried at all over the move by his official.

GRABBED LAND

Mr Ndathi reminded Mr Mugo that there were so many qualified people who could replace him and do a better job.

He accused Mr Mugo of incompetence and told him that his position would be taken over immediately.

"I will appoint a more competent Land CEC to replace Mr Mugo who resigned," said Mr Ndathi.

Mr Ndathi denied that he had pressurised Mr Mugo to cancel title deed for grabbed land, adding that he only requested him to lead the process of repossessing illegally acquired plots.

KERUGOYA HOSPITAL

"I know Mr Mugo has no mandate to revoke title deeds and there was no way I would have asked him to do so. I just told him to lead the process but he flatly declined," said Mr Ndathi.

The governor said grabbed lands had been a thorn in the flesh of the residents who want all illegally allocated plots repossessed.

"Residents look up to the county government to recover the land and we must fulfil our mandate," he said.

He particularly accused Mr Mugo of blocking the recovery of the land belonging to Kerugoya Hospital, which has been taken over by private developers.

MEDIA RUSH

"We want to expand the hospital but Mr Mugo has refused to lead the process of repossessing the land," said Mr Ndathi in a statement availed to the press.

The governor also dismissed as "lies", claims that he was undermining Mr Mugo by discussing his conduct with his juniors.

He said Mr Mugo was only discussed by the Cabinet on Thursday over his failure to perform his assigned duties.

Due to his inability to perform, the governor said the Cabinet deliberated at length on the matter with a view of deciding the way forward.

He accused Mr Mugo of rushing to the media to announce his resignation.

QUALIFIED LAWYER

"We read malice in rushing to the media to malign the name of the governor and the government," Mr Ndathi said in the statement.

He insisted the Mr Mugo failed to lead a process of getting back grabbed land meant for public utilities and dismissed his defence that he had no powers as "misleading".

"We shall get someone else who can do that work of reclaiming back public land effectively," said Mr Ndathi.

In the meantime, Mr Ndathi announced that the county would hire a qualified lawyer to lead a legal process of ensuring that all grabbed lands are reverted to the county.

LUCRATIVE POST

Mr Mugo, 67, who hails from Gichugu Constituency had worked in the private sector and the national government for many years before he was appointed to serve in the devolved administration in 2013.

He is also a renowned land consultant and has established offices in Kenya and other countries.

Sources close to the county said Mr Mugo played a key role during the campaigns of Mr Ndathi and he had to be rewarded with such a lucrative position.

During his four year service, the sources also said Mr Mugo was so close to governor and very aggressive in protecting the image of his government.