Kirinyaga County is set to embark on a Sh400 million road project.

Governor Joseph Ndathi has said 96 roads will be upgraded to all-weather status.

Tenders for construction have been awarded, he said.

Speaking at Kerugoya Stadium during Jamhuri Day today, Mr Ndathi said the roads - which pass through coffee, rice and tea areas - are in bad shape hence must be improved to benefits the residents.

"Roads are usually impassable during rainy seasons and residents have been suffering while taking their produce to [the] market for sale.

"Sometimes the produce goes to waste in farms due to poor road network[s]. We have awarded tenders to contractors and the works will kick off soon," Mr Ndathi said.

The county boss said road rehabilitation will be done in all the 20 wards.

He warned that contractors who will do a shoddy job will have their tenders cancelled and will be blacklisted.

"The government will strictly monitor this mega project and contractors who will [be] found doing substandard work will not be spared," he said.

He also said Sh10 million has been allocated for rehabilitating stadiums and training youths in sporting activities.

Kerugoya ward rep Jackson Kibanya told police to maintain security.

"The police should crush the politicians who a threat to security," Mr Kibanya said.

Anne Wangechi, the Assembly Speaker, took the opportunity to announce her candidacy for the Woman rep post in the 2017 elections.