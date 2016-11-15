Kirinyaga University closed as students protest fee increment

By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga University has been closed indefinitely after the students boycotted classes to protest fee increase by the management.

The university was closed on Monday evening and students given 45 minutes to leave the compound.

The students had refused to go class the whole day accusing the university management of increasing fees without consulting them.

The notice which was signed by Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Charles Omwodho read in part: "This is to notify all students that the university has been closed with immediate effect due to boycotting of classes by students and tense situation in the learning institution."

Anti-riot police disperse some Kirinyaga University students at Kutus town on November 15, 2016. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

However, the students ignored the notice forcing the management to call police at around 6pm.

Armed police ordered the students to leave the compound.

Police had to disperse some of the students who gathered outside the university on Tuesday morning.

The students accused the university management of using the police to harass, intimidate and chase them away at night.

"We just refused to go to the classes and remained peaceful demanding to be explained why the fee particularly for those pursuing a degree in clinical medicine had been increased from Sh27,000 to 37,000 per semester. They should not have called the police to kick us out at night," one of the students said.

Area police boss Eliud Monari said the police had to chase the students from the institution after they received information that they were planning to riot.