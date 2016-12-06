By CHARLES WANYORO

An MP wants the anti-graft agency to probe more than 7,000 title deeds issued in the contested Mwea Settlement Scheme, saying "genuine people" missed out.

Mbeere South MP Mutava Musyimi said only about 400 title deeds had been issued to the residents who have been living on the land while huge chunks had been allocated to "outsiders".

Mr Musyimi, in whose constituency the land lies, said the process overseen by the Lands ministry, the National Land Commission and the Embu Government was flawed and should be annulled.

Addressing over 2,000 residents of Mbeere South who missed out on the allocation at the Karaba assistant county commissioner’s office, Mr Musyimi said the process was marred by irregularities.

“Only six per cent of those living in the settlement scheme have received title deeds while only 17 per cent of the residents of Mbeere South have them.

"People from as far [away] as Meru who have never even set foot on the land have received 83 per cent of the land,” claimed the legislator.

HIRE LAWYERS

He urged the residents to start collecting money with a view to hiring a lawyer so that they can seek to be enjoined in a case where the Kirinyaga government is contesting the 54,000 acre land.

The High Court in Kerugoya issued an order halting the issuing of title deeds but a majority of those allocated land by the Embu government already have the documents.

“I am inviting the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission to investigate the issue of demarcation and allocation of title deeds.

"I will demonstrate that the process was illegal, marred with favouritism and didn’t incorporate the spirit of public participation. By the end of today, they will have the letter,” Mr Musyimi said.

There has been a series of demonstrations by residents of the area, many of them fearing they would be evicted when those allocated the land come in.

Mr Musyimi said the residents had a right to demonstrate to pressure the government to act on the process that he said had the potential of causing bloodshed.

Many leaders, among them Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki, have petitioned the national government to scrutinise the allocation of the title deeds to ensure that those living there are not displaced.

RISING TENSIONS

He said there were rising tensions, with residents claiming they were about to be evicted from the land on which they had lived for over 50 years.

Bishop Kariuki said the current situation was likely to spark tribal clashes since most of the residents in Mwea division could be rendered landless.

He invited the government to visit the area and assess the situation before it gets out of hand.

“When we hear that title deeds are being issued in a fishy way, we get worried and want it stopped. It is good that the process should be stopped to establish who merits being there.