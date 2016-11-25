By GEORGE MUNENE

A man is nursing wounds after he was allegedly assaulted by his wife in Kimandi Village, Kirinyaga County.

Karanja Ng'ang'a, 53, suffered leg injuries when his wife attacked him with a baton on Thursday morning following a domestic quarrel.

Mr Ng'ang'a was rescued by Assistant Chief Kabui Gatimu, who rushed him to Kerugoya Level Five Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

This was not the first time the wife clobbered him. Speaking to the Nation earlier today, Mr Ng'ang'a admitted that he had been suffering in silence.

"My wife had been assaulting me over my salary though I have built her a decent house and I'm treating her well. She has been beating me, demanding all of my salary,” said Mr Ng’ang’a.

JOINT BANK ACCOUNT

According to Mr Ng’ang’a, his wife demanded that they open a joint bank account so that she could access his salary.

Mr Ng'ang'a recalled that earlier this year, his wife assaulted him with an iron bar and broke his legs and hand but he did not report the matter to the police.

"She broke my legs and secretly took me to a hospital in Mwea East Sub-County, where I was admitted, treated and discharged. Even before I have fully recovered, she has assaulted me again," said Mr Ng'ang'a.

Mr Ng'ang'a said he has suffered enough and now wants his wife arrested and charged in court.

"I'm now fed up with this frequent beating and I have decided to break my silence and seek justice," he said.

Thursday’s squabble started when the woman confronted Mr Ng'ang'a demanding money from him.

When Mr Ng'ang'a, who was recovering from injuries inflicted by his wife in a previous fight, replied that he had none, the woman set upon him with a baton.

THOROUGHLY CLOBBERED

According to witnesses, Mr Ng’ang’a was clobbered as he pleaded with his wife to spare his life. His pleas fell on deaf ears as villagers watched in shock.

The administrator responding to Mr Ng’ang’a’s screams for help found him lying on the ground writhing in pain.

Mr Gatimu drove the victim to the Kerugoya Police Station, where he recorded a statement before he took him to the hospital for medical attention.

"I heard the man screaming for help and I went to rescue him. The woman had been regularly attacking him over money," said Mr Gatimu.

Kimandi Police head Eliud Monari said the assailant had gone underground and is being sought for questioning.

"We are looking for the woman to establish what really transpired. If she indeed assaulted her husband, she shall definitely face the law," said Mr Monari.