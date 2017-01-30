By GEORGE MUNENE

Members of Ndima Tea Factory in Kirinyaga County are up in arms against plans to sell their 200-acre land for Sh47 million.

Led by their embattled director, John Mithamo, the farmers accused the factory’s management of plotting to sell the land in Narumoru to a tycoon without their consent.

Already, land sale transactions have started despite protest by the farmers, according to Mr Mithamo.

Speaking Monday after a tension-filled annual general meeting at the factory, the farmers vowed to resist any attempt to sell the land.

"Farmers were not consulted and we shall not allow the management to trade in our land. The land whose value is Sh80 million is even being sold at a throwaway price. This is unacceptable," said Mr Mithamo.

The farmers claimed that one of the directors had already received a Sh2.6 million kick-back from the tycoon.

"We know what is going on at the factory and we are going to expose corrupt directors," said Mr Mithamo.

Mr Mithamo recalled how he was recently suspended from the factory’s board of management when he opposed the sale of the land and agitated for higher prices for the farmers' produce.

"The planned sale of the disputed land is one of the issues which led to my suspension but I will not be silenced.

“I must fight for the rights of the farmers whether my colleagues and the factory officials like it or not," insisted Mr Mithamo.

Documents seen by Nation.co.ke showed the factory’s board of directors resolved to sell the land in 2014.

The letter addressed to the Kenya Tea Development Agency and signed by seven directors read: "During a board of directors’ meeting held on November 12, 2014 at Ndima Factory, the board of directors resolved to sell the land at Sh47 million."

But while protesting, the farmers demanded to know why the management was selling the land without their knowledge.

"With whose authority are they selling the land?" asked Mr Charles Karani, a farmer.

The farmers said the management wants to sell the land and share out the money among the directors whose integrity is questionable.

They said corruption is rife in the factory and called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to intervene.

"The EACC should move in fast and investigate the matter. The planned land transaction is illegal and this calls for urgent probe," added Mr Mithamo.

Contacted for comment, one of the factory’s senior officials who sought anonymity citing sensitivity of the matter, admitted that there was plan to sell the land to a prominent trader.

"The land is not profitable at all and we want it sold so that we can invest the cash in other income-generating projects," said the official.