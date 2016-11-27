By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga County will spend Sh71 million on a water project in Mwea.

Governor Joseph Ndathi said the project will provide clean piped water to the residents.

Speaking in Kirinyaga University on Sunday during a meeting with professionals from the area, Mr Ndathi said the project is under way.

"The construction of the project has kicked off and very soon it will be completed," he said.

Mr Ndathi said that residents are fetching water from Thiba and Nyamindi rivers, which are dirty.

As a result, people are susceptible to water-borne diseases such as cholera.

"Once the project is completed the outbreak of these water-borne diseases will be history," Mr Ndathi said.

The county boss further said he will ensure money for facilitating the project is not misappropriated.

At the same time, he said he is confident of re-election in 2017.