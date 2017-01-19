By GEORGE MUNENE

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru has appealed to leaders to steer clear of violence during campaigns.

Ms Waiguru said leaders should conduct campaigns that are free of chaos.

"There is no need of causing violence which can lead to bloodshed because of politics.

"Competition is not enmity and all those who will be contesting various political seats should ensure peace prevails," she said at Sifa-gardens in Kutus town, Mwea, during an aspirants' meeting organised by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Thursday.

The former CS will contest for the Kirinyaga governorship post against Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Eliud Wanjao, Bedan Kagai, Gachoki Gitari as well as incumbent Joseph Ndathi.

She promised to woo the residents to vote for her in a decent and peaceful manner; and also urge them to register as voters.

"Voter registration exercise has kicked off and I want to make sure that those who have not registered have done so," she said.

She noted that thousands of residents have not yet enlisted as voters yet they have identity cards, which is a requirement.

"If we are active enough we can have these people registered in the shortest time possible," she added.

She said if all of President Uhuru Kenyatta's supporters are registered, the higher his chances of getting re-elected.

Moreover, Ms Waiguru said she will win the Jubilee Party ticket in the April nominations.

Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho also told the hopefuls to mobilise residents to enlist as voters.

He said they will be assisted by chiefs.