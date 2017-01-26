By GEORGE MUNENE

Wrangling among local leaders has delayed the construction of Sh20 billion Thiba dam that would boost rice production in Kirinyaga, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

The President said infighting over trivial issues had stalled the mega project.

“Were it not for the wrangling by leaders, this project would have taken off long time ago,” he told Ngurubani Town residents on Tuesday while on a voter registration drive.

Mr Kenyatta said the money for the project was allocated when he was the Finance minister.

“The money was released long time ago but nothing has been done,” he said, adding that his predecessor, Mwai Kibaki, whose government allocated the money, is concerned about the delay.

“Mr Kibaki keeps asking me when construction of the dam will start,” President Kenyatta said.

He accused local leaders of engaging in retrogressive politics at the expense of development.

MEET LOCAL LEADERS

He promised to return to the county and hold a meeting with the leaders in order to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“When the voter registration campaign is over, I will come back and hold talks with your leaders. Those sabotaging the project will be named and voters asked to reject them,” he added.

Mr Kenyatta called on Kenyans not to gamble with their lives by electing the corrupt.

He said dishonest governors have no business leading.

“Governors are given billions of shillings for development and if you make the mistake of electing corrupt people, you will have yourselves to blame for the next five years,” he said.

The President accused some Jubilee hopefuls of misleading the public that he has endorsed them.

“I want to tell you that I have no preferred candidate for any seat. I will work with those nominated by the party,” he said.

Governor Joseph Ndathi, former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua were at the meeting.