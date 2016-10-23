Rustling continues despite DP Ruto's directive

By RUTH MBULA

Four cows have been stolen in Kisii County even as Deputy President William Ruto directed police to stem cattle rustling in the country.

The cows were reportedly stolen from members of the Kipsigis community on Sunday afternoon as fighting between the Kipsigis and Kisii communities at the Kisii-Bomet-Narok border flared up

The incident took place as Deputy President William Ruto was addressing residents at Nyabururu Parish Catholic Church near Kisii town, which is far from the conflict zone.

"Four cows were stolen and officers on the ground are pursuing them," Trans Mara West OCPD, Alfred Muthua, said.

Police have been dispatched to assuage the clashes.

Eight people, including two GSU officers, were injured on Saturday during the fighting. But they are in stable condition in Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Earlier on, Kisii Governor James Ongwae visited the casualties who are admitted at the Kisii hospital.

The Governor warned police against biasness in quelling the tension.

He asked the ministry of Interior to ensure officers dispatched do not belong to either of the warring communities.

“Most of the affected came from one community. They (police) could be partisan and hence the need for others not from the two warring communities to be deployed there,” he said.

Among those admitted at the hospital is a middle-aged man who sustained a bullet wound to the head.