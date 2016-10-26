By MAGATI OBEBO

There was tension in some polling stations as voting kicked off in the Nyacheki Ward by-election in Kisii County.

At one polling station, MPs associated with the Jubilee party were chased away.

Kitutu Chache South Richard Onyonka was injured after his car was pelted with stones.

There were also reports that an MCA shot in the air at Machengo polling station after youths tried to attack him, accusing him of bribing voters.

We had a few incidents outside the Mochengo and Naikuru polling centres where a few youths engaged in throwing stones. Our officers have restored calm to the area and voting has resumed in the two centres,"

Nyamache OCPD Japhet Mwirichia said.

A former DC, Obaga Sagero, had to be helped by police to escape from Mochengo polling station after rowdy ODM youths pelted him with stones after suspecting that he was planning to bribe voters.

Nyangusu OCS Douglas Mutua said that one person rushed to hospital after he was injured at the troubled Mochengo polling station during the fracas and.