By MAGATI OBEBO

More by this Author

Police in Kisii County have recorded statements from a group of Administration Police officers suspected to have shot dead two women traders at Daraja Mbili market on Thursday evening.

County Commissioner Kula Hache, however, revealed no one has been arrested regarding the incident that sparked riots in Kisii Town.

A number of business premises were broken into following the subsequent confrontation between the protesters and law enforcement officers.

On Friday, Ms Hache said they had stepped up investigations into the incident.

She revealed that they had already seized guns from the officers which will be subjected to ballistic tests before the officers are taken to court.

“All that we want is water tight evidence before anyone is arrested…all we want is justice for the families of the two women killed,” said Ms Hache.

'CARELESS ALLEGATIONS'

Meanwhile Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has scoffed at reports on social media that officers from Deputy President William Ruto’s security detail were responsible for the shootings.

Related Content Businesses count big losses after Kisii night riots - VIDEO

“We are perturbed by these careless allegations levelled against the DP’s security officers. Let it be made clear that the incident took place three hours after the DP had left for another function,” Mr Maangi said.

County Commissioner Kula Hache also confirmed that the incident was committed by officers from the Kisii AP Camp.

“Any information that it was the DP’s officers who were involved should be treated as a rumour,” said Ms Hache.

Later the two leaders addressed residents at Daraja Mbili market and appealed for calm as the police conduct investigations.