A three-month-old baby who was stolen from the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital on Monday has been re-united with his parents.

It was all smiles for Ms Calister Kemunto and her husband Evans Ratemo as their baby, Fenesensia Kemunto, was handed over to them by hospital authorities and police officers.

In an interview with Nation.co.ke, Ms Kemunto described two days their baby was missing as “hell on earth”.

“God has indeed answered our prayers. We have been shuttling between the hospital and the Kisii Police Station recording statements and finding out the status of their investigations,” Ms Kemunto said.

The good news, she says, was broken to them early Thursday morning.

“We received a call from Nyakoe Location Chief Jared Okong’o asking us to rush to the hospital to identify an abandoned baby,” said Ms Kemunto.

“We stopped what we were doing and rushed to where the chief directed us to go.

“All this time, I was hoping and praying that that the abandoned baby was indeed ours. On reaching the hospital, we were told to wait as she was being examined,” she adds.

OVERWHELMED

She went on, “I was calm. I obliged and waited. When she was brought, tears rolled down my cheeks. It was my daughter. She had her trademark smile on.”

Ms Kemunto said her husband was also overwhelmed with emotion.

“It was a mixture of joy, laughter and tears,” she said.

Mr Ratemo thanked the hospital staff for providing CCTV footage to police officers and also the media for highlighting the issue.

According to the hospital staff, the baby was discovered near the hospital’s old gate early Thursday morning.

Dr Mogondo Migosi, the paediatrician who examined the baby, said she was in a stable condition.

“The baby is in perfect shape, her vitals are normal and all examinations have come out great,” said Mr Migosi.

He added that the baby was ready to be taken home.

“The parents must first clear with the police,” he said while warning parents against leaving their children with strangers.

Kisii Level Six Hospital Superintendent Dr Enock Ondari said the hospital will install more CCTV cameras.

“We plan to increase the numbers to 158 up from the current 32,” he said.

“More cameras will boost security in the hospital and prevent a repeat of such incidents,” he said.