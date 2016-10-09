Bishop decries graft in government

Kisii Catholic Diocese head Bishop Joseph Mairura has raised alarm over corruption in government.

Speaking in Nyamira Parish during an ordination ceremony, Bishop Mairura said he was taken aback when he learned that using the Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (IFMIS), officers (in the National Youth Service) transferred millions of shillings to private accounts.

''Somebody transferred over Sh200 million at midnight when the rest of Kenyans were asleep,'' he said.

He wondered how the nation will develop if leaders entrusted with positions and authority misuse their powers.

Bishop Mairura wondered why the country was on an electioneering mood all the time saying high political temperatures were not good for the country.

He said there is an Elections Act in place and elected leaders should be busy implementing their development agenda.