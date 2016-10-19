By MAGATI OBEBO

Two boda boda riders have been killed and their bodies dumped in an abandoned pit in Kiogoro, Nyaribari Chache, Kisii County.

Their bodies were discovered Tuesday evening but the two are believed to have been killed on Sunday night, administrators said.

Nyakeiborero Chief George Opanga said they are yet to identify one of the victims.

“We are have already identified the other as a boda boda operator from Nyamage area near Kisii University campus,” Mr Opanga told journalists at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what the two had gone to do in the area before they met their death. Their motorbikes could not be traced.

The deceased had their hands tied and had deep cuts on the back of their necks, said Mr Opanga.

The bodies were found by pupils who were returning from school on Tuesday evening.

ILLEGAL GROUPINGS

“We were in a baraza where we were talking about illegal groupings that are becoming a threat to security when an assistant chief was alerted by school pupils about two people who had been killed and their bodied left in a pit,” Mr Opanga said.

Kisii County boda boda association chairman Michael Moses condemned the incident and revealed that another rider had been killed in similar circumstances last week.

“We are soon going to hold a stakeholders’ meeting to discuss this issue at length because we are no longer feeling secure. There are mobs targeting boda bodas and we believe this to be of a similar nature,” he said.