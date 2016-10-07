By AGGREY OMBOKI

More by this Author

Businessmen in Kisii County are counting losses worth millions of shillings following riots on Thursday night.

The riots rocked the town on Thursday night after the shooting of two people by police officers at Daraja Mbili Market.

Stone-throwing demonstrators engaged police in running battles and lit several bonfires on the Kisii-Kisumu highway, blocking the road.

The protesters then marched into the town's central business district, smashing windows of several buildings and moving vehicles.

They vandalised several shops and stormed a popular restaurant next to the Kisii Bus Park and ate the food.

“This behaviour is uncalled for. Why should the rioters destroy other people’s property,” said a resident who only identified himself as Momanyi.

RAMPAGE HALTED

Their rampage through the town was eventually halted by a combined force of police, taxi drivers and other residents.

The rioters who were armed with crude weapons were chased from the town centre.

Police cleared the streets by firing several rounds of ammunition and lobbying teargas canisters at the demonstrators.