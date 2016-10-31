Candidates ready for KCPE

By NYABOGA KIAGE

By MAGATI OBEBO

Preparation for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary education (Kcpe) began in earnest in Kisii on Monday with candidates being asked to ensure they clear their desks of anything that could aid cheating in the tests.

Over 29,000 candidates are expected to sit the tests. It is an increase from last year’s 26,147.

At Elimu Academy in Kisii town, the Nation witnessed students being asked to scrub their desks with sand paper to clear any writings on them.

The candidates will sit for the Mathematics exam on Tuesday morning followed by English Language and English composition in the afternoon.

Science, Kiswahili Lugha and Kiswahili Insha will follow on Wednesday as Social studies and Religious Education are scheduled for Thursday.

Kisii County Director of Education William Sugut told the Nation that the examinations will be held in 959 centres.

“Apart from few private schools that have a joint examination centres, most of the pupils will take examinations from their schools,” said Dr Sugut.