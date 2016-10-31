County yet to buy fire engine as residents count losses

By HENRY NYARORA

The Nyamira County government has not bought a fire engine four years since it came to power, as residents continue to suffer outbreaks.

The latest fire gutted four kiosks on Sunday evening in Nyamira Town as residents struggled to put it out after waiting for hours for the county's intervention.

Kepha Osoro, a member of the Roads and Public Works committee, said that at least Sh30 million had been set aside to buy one fire engine but none has been bought yet.

"Plans are underway to procure at least three firefighting engines to be placed at Keroka, Nyamira and Ekerenyo trading centres. But due to financial constraints, we are going to procure a small engine for Sh30 million that will be on standby at the county headquarters that will assist us fight any fire outbreak," Mr Osoro told the Nation in past interview.

The residents rely on a water bowser that oftenly arrives late at scenes.

In the past six months, shops and kiosks in at least six trading centres and 12 primary and secondary schools in the county have reported fire outbreaks.

Schools burnt include Nyansabakwa Secondary School, Nyamira Boys, Eronge SDA Secondary School and St Andrews Kaggwa Boarding Primary School, among others.

Trading centres include Keroka, Kebirigo, Ikonge and Nyamira town.

During the Sunday incident, the water bowser - though it arrived late - was able to put off the inferno before it spread to adjacent buildings.

Ms Naomi Nyanchama Okong'o, one of the kiosk owners, said she lost property worth more than Sh50, 000.

"I was called by a Good Samaritan who informed me that our kiosks are on fire. I was unable to salvage my two sewing machines, some maize I was selling, clients' clothes and clothe materials that were in my kiosk," she said.

Eye witnesses said the fire was caused by a person who was burning trash next to the kiosks.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama promised to procure one following the spate of fires.