By AGGREY OMBOKI

here are fears that Kisii residents could be consuming meat from dead animals after a man was Sunday night busted delivering a dead cow to the town’s biggest abattoir.

Following the discovery, the second in as many months, Daraja Mbili residents expressed their anger over poor regulation of meat in the county.

According to resident Fred Ondara, the carcass was delivered to the Kisii Town abattoir using a Toyota Probox.

“We became suspicious when we saw the owners struggling to drag the immobile animal from the vehicle. When we moved closer to check, we found it was a carcass,” he told the Nation.

He said the cow was already decaying and its smell was unbearable.

The slaughterhouse is one of the major meat suppliers in the town, serving a large number of butcheries, hotels and others in the town centre and surrounding areas.

Enraged residents took the suspect to the Kisii Police Station, where he was locked up.

NO WITNESS STATEMENT RECORDED

However, none of the residents recorded a statement with the police as a witness in the matter.

Contacted fort comment, acting County Police Commander Francis Nguli, however, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I will only talk to you once my officers have given me the details on the same,” he said.

But according to an anonymous police source, the suspect was released on a cash bail since no one had recorded a statement incriminating him in the delivery of the carcass.

“We cannot hold such an individual in custody since no one is willing to record a statement that he witnessed the alleged offence taking place,” said the source.

THREATENED COUNTY OFFICERS

Residents interviewed by the Nation said they feared recording a statement against the man, who is said to be a brother of an influential MCA.

“He threatened the county enforcement officers with sacking for daring to take him to the police station, saying his brother would deal harshly with them,” said a resident only identified as Alex.

County Public Health Officer Mellitus Kabar said he was not informed of the incident in time to do anything about it.

“By the time I was informed, the abattoir staff had already dumped the carcass in the waste disposal area of the facility.

“In doing so, they tampered with crucial evidence that would have enabled us to arrest and prosecute the suspect,” he said.

Mr Kabar said the slaughterhouse was poorly guarded.

He called on residents to alert his office whenever they spotted suspicious activities at the slaughterhouse such as delivery of carcasses.

Sunday’s incident was the second in two months.