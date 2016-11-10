35 injured, dozens trapped as building collapses in Kisii

By ELGAR MACHUKA

By MAGATI OBEBO

By NYABOGA KIAGE

At least 35 people, among them seven children have been injured after a 10-storey building under construction collapsed in Kisii town.

Most of those injured are children who were playing next to the building at Daraja Moja near Ram Hospital.

Dozens of people, including construction workers, are believed to be trapped in rubble.

An adjacent two-story building was also destroyed in the 11.30am incident.

Peris Moraa, a witness, told the Nation the building also fell on two other adjacent structures, among them a shop, which was being operated by a teenager.

“We are not sure if the child survived but the shop was damaged. There were several workers who were on site too,” she said.

Survivors were taken to Kisii Level Six and Ram hospitals.



A building that collapsed in Kisii town on November 10, 2016. PHOTO | ELGAR MACHUKA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Julius Tinega, the head of the Kisii County Disaster Management team, said officials were yet to ascertain the number of people who were in the affected buildings when it collapsed.