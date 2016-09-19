By PATRICK LANG'AT

The Kisii County Assembly bought thermos flasks at Sh8,000 each and a 13-kilogramme cooking gas cylinder at Sh15,000 in what the anti-corruption agency says was abuse of public resources.

The assembly also bought a tray at Sh6,000.

The cost of the three items was far above normal market prices, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said in a report.

The shocking revelations are in an EACC risk assessment report into the systems, policies and practices of the county assembly.

The report was released last week.

“There is a loophole where the assembly can purchase items at amounts higher than the market prices and incur losses, leading to lack of value for money,” the EACC added in the damning report.

The commission said MCAs have been forging signatures or using varying signatures and paying themselves huge allowances even for adjourned sittings.

Even those ward representatives who were on maternity leave received sitting allowances between September and November 2015, an indication that some were signing claims for colleagues in violation of the law.

“Registers with inconsistent and adjourned plenary sittings were used to support payments,” the EACC report went on.

“These are loopholes that can lead to loss of resources due to irregular payments of sitting allowances.”

In her latest report, Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo placed Kisii County assembly second in the absorption rate of the sitting allowances, at 66.7 per cent.

The EACC said the assembly was operating 45 bank accounts that were not being managed properly.

The commission also said the assembly single-sourced a Sh7.6 million contract for members’ tablets in violation of the law.

The anti-graft agency did not spare the Kisii County executive either.

It accused Governor James Ongwae’s administration of not having a comprehensive list of employees, clearly opening the way for payment of phantom workers.

“Failure to have an employee database makes it difficult for the County Public Service Board to supervise the staff. It also opens loopholes that can lead to the possibility of fraud and paying ghost workers,” said the report.

The commission flagged what it said were payment support documents not stamped as “paid”.

The vital documents are supposed to be stamped, so as not to be reused.

“This is a gap that can allow multiple payments for a single transaction using recycled support documents,” added the commission.