Fire destroys property in Nyamira

Property was destroyed after fire consumed a semi-permanent house in Nyamira County on Sunday.

The timber-made structure was reduced to ashes.

“One of the rooms was a grain store. It is by sheer luck that the Kenya Power officers were alerted on time and managed to de-activate the power line,” Mr Brian Ongaga, a witness, said.

Residents tried to put out the fire in vain.

When Nyamira Disaster Response team and police, led by Nyamira South OCPD Rico Ngare, arrived, nothing could be salvaged.

Residents accused the county government of delaying in purchasing a fire engine.

“It is a shame that our county government only has a water bowser whose pressure is too low to pump water,” Ms Faith Ageta said.