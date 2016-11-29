Former PS urges counties to invest in youth

Mr Nyakenyanya said millions of youth across the counties are faced with serious social and economic challenges that should be urgently addressed.

By MAGATI OBEBO

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs Seno Nyakenyanya has urged counties to invest heavily in youth.

This, he said, would empower the youth in positively contributing to the development process of the nation.

"It should not escape our attention that youth can be a power for social evil if they are neglected. The moment we fail in this we would be sitting on a ticking time bomb," said the former PS.

Mr Nyakenyanya who is eying the Kisii county's senatorial seat in the coming general election further called for the creation of job opportunities by the Counties to help youth help them flourish economically.

"If their problems are ignored and swept under the carpet then we will be sabotaging the future of the nation," added Mr Nyakenyanya.

He expressed concern that many counties in the country are not allowing youth adequate space and time to unleash their potential.

He advised that primary focus needs to be put into programs meant to realize their economic and social potential.

And speaking at a fundraiser yesterday, South Mugirango MP Manson Nyamweya urged Kisii county leaders to prioritise on youth.