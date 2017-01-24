By AGGREY OMBOKI

Property of unknown value has been destroyed by early morning fire that has razed kiosks in Mwembe Estate, Kisii Town.

According to Ms Jane Monyangi, who is a caretaker and kiosk owner, the fire begun at around 5.30am Tuesday morning.

"I had woken up to fetch water before changing shifts with my partner when I saw smoke filling my kiosk. On rushing out to see the source of the smoke, I found the entire complex of kiosks on fire," she said.

She then ran out screaming for help.

"My neighbours then came to my rescue, helping me to salvage the property in some of the neighbouring kiosks. I did not salvage anything from my own kiosk," said Ms Monyangi.

The shaken trader said she was forced to leave her house without salvaging anything of value.

"The blaze broke out so suddenly [that] I had no time to save my own property. I ran out half-naked. Even my phone was burnt in the blaze," she said.

The Kisii County disaster recovery department later joined in efforts to extinguish the fire.

Police officers from Kisii secured the scene and kept curious onlookers at bay as rescue workers battled the fierce blaze.

NOTHING SALVAGED

Property worth millions of shillings including furniture, workshop machinery and refrigerators was destroyed in the fire.

A furniture business owner only identified as Ms Esther, lost everything in her kiosk that sells sodas and other consumer goods.

"What shall we do? This was my only source of income," she said.

She told Nation.co.ke that she had lost everything in the inferno.

"Nothing was salvaged in the fire. I have lost all that I had invested here," she said.

The trader said she was grateful to God the fire broke out in her absence.

"I shudder to think what would have happened had the fire broken out during my normal hours of operations. Even though I lost my property, I was lucky to escape with my life," she said.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

"At this point, it is too early to speculate on the cause of the fire. We are yet to establish the cause of the fire," said Kisii Central OCS Phillip Lucheveli, who was at the scene.