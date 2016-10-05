By AGGREY OMBOKI

Two members of the Kisii County Assembly who were Tuesday arrested after they were found in the company of three schoolgirls in unclear circumstances have been charged.

The two MCAs, Cosmas Ombura Saka (Nyakoe) and Joash Orora (Masimba), were accused of failing to protect the minors – aged between 16 and 17 years – from sexual exploitation and knowingly booking them into a hotel room.

They, however, denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Vincent Nyaga.

They were each granted a Sh200,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The two were arraigned in a packed court room in a session that ended in boos and jeers from members of the public.

They were arrested on Monday after they were found in the company of the three schoolgirls in suspicious circumstances in Nyamarambe, South Mugirango Constituency.

The girls were found in a car belonging to one of the MCAs near Nduru Girls High School in Nyamarambe, South Mugirango Sub-County.

Police said they were on Monday evening alerted by eyewitnesses that some girls in school uniform were changing clothes in the car, which was heading towards the school.

Their parents said two of them had been sent home for schools fees on Friday while the third one had asked for permission to go to hospital.