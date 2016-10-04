By AGGREY OMBOKI

By MAGATI OBEBO

Police have arrested two ward representatives from Kisii County after they were allegedly found in the company of three schoolgirls in suspect circumstances in Nyamarambe, South Mugirango Sub-County.

The girls, aged between 16 and 17 years, were found in their car while enroute to Nduru Girls High School.

Residents tipped the school administration after the girls were spotted changing uniforms in the car near the school on Monday evening.

Two of the students had been sent home to collect schools fees on Friday while the third had asked for permission to go to hospital.

It is alleged that the two MCAs spent the entire weekend with the girls.

The two ward representatives were Tuesday morning being held at Nyamarambe Police Station and were scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

MEDICAL TESTS

The students, were initially taken to Nyamarambe District Hospital for medical tests before being transferred to the Kisii Teaching and Referral hospital for further examination.

Dr Enoch Ondari, the hospital’s chief executive confirmed that the students were taken there.

“We counselled them and later conducted tests. The report will come out in the course of the day,” Dr Ondari said.

A senior police officer in the county said investigations into the matter were still going on.

“We are awaiting the doctor’s report to be released as part of the ongoing probe into the incident,” he said.