Students of Nyabururu Girls High School in Kisii County are protesting the interdiction of their principal, Ms Emelda Onchenge, following reports that some students sustained serious injuries after punishment by teachers.

The students started protesting Wednesday night after the Ministry of Education interdicted her earlier in the day.

There was a stand-off between the students and ant-riot police officers who went to the school to quell the protests on Wednesday evening.

The officers stormed the school and forced students back to their dormitories.

The students were chanting slogans against the Ministry of Education.

Ms Ochenge is among two other teachers from the national school who have been interdicted following the case in which a Form Three student sustained an injury in her wrist after she was caned.

Last week, Kisii County Director of Education William Sugut confirmed to the Nation that some more teachers are still under investigations over the incident.

A source at the school told journalists that officers from the Education ministry visited the school to oversee a handing over of the school’s leadership after Ms Onchenge’s interdiction.

On Thursday morning, the students stormed out of the school and headed to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) offices in Kisii demanding that Ms Onchenge be reinstated.