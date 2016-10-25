Kisii University closes five campuses

By AGGREY OMBOKI

Kisii University has closed five of its satellite campuses to comply with a government directive.

This follows recommendations made by the Commission for University Education (CUE) and the Advisory Committee on Eminent Persons (ACEP) appointed by the Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i six months ago.

The joint committee made the recommendations in the Campuses Roadmap and Exit Strategy.

In an advertisement in Tuesday’s dailies, the institution announced the closure of Nyamira, Ogembo, Keroka, Isebania and Kehancha campuses.

“All the students in the affected campuses are advised to relocate to Kisii University, Main Campus or any other campuses of Kisii University starting from the second week of January 2017,” the advertisement read.

Among the campuses set to take in students affected by the closure are Eldoret, Kericho, Kabarnet, Kapenguria, Kisumu, Migori, Kitale and Nairobi.

'NO COMMUNICATION'

The decision has sent shockwaves across the university, with many staff members in the closed campuses unsure of their future.

“We have not received any communication on our deployment to the next work station. This has left us worried on the security of our jobs,” said an Isebania Campus employee only identified as Job.

Nine months ago, CUE chairman Henry Thairu said a total of 20 university campuses countrywide - eight of them in Nairobi - were identified for closure while 17 required review.

In a statement on January 25, Prof Thairu said some Kisii University campuses were marked for closure.

“Of great concern to the commission was the Kisii University, whose thirteen campuses were inspected,” he said.

Explaining CUE’s decision, Mr Thairu said the affected campuses had failed to meet tertiary education standards set by the government.

“Ten of the thirteen fell below the expected threshold and have been identified for closure. The Commission is therefore considering auditing all the systems of Kisii University to ensure quality education.”

"We do not recognise five PhDs and two master's degrees awarded to students in 2014," Mr Thairu went on.

Students have protested the decision, saying they will be adversely affected since they have to move from their current areas of residence to the campuses identified by the advertisement.

Kisii University Students Union President Mr Seth Anunda said the decision would have a serious impact on many students based in the affected campuses.

He however refused to speculate on the student body’s next course of action, saying the student council was yet to meet and agree on the way forward.

“We will let you know on what we have decided after our meeting scheduled for later this week,” Mr Anunda told the Nation.

University officials refused to comment on the matter, referring the Nation to the Liaison Officer only identified as a Ms Pauline.