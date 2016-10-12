By ELGAR MACHUKA

More by this Author

A woman who allegedly stole a three-month-old child from the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital two weeks ago has been arraigned in court.

Judy Kerubo was Tuesday charged with the kidnapping of baby Venesencia Kemunto on September 25, 2016.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon at Nyansancha Location in Nyanchwa Estate.

Chief Ayienda Mokaya said that he had received an alert from the public and members of the Nyumba Kumi of the woman’s presence in the area.

“I then accompanied community policing members and we were able to apprehend her.

"They identified her from the CCTV footage aired on television,” he said.

Mr Ayienda added that the woman identified as Judy Kerubo was well known in that area.

“Some of the residents who alerted us knew her by name,” said Mr Ayienda.

But when presented in court, Ms Kerubo denied the charges.

Senior Resident Magistrate Stephen Onjoro released her on a Sh80,000 cash bail or a Sh100,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.