By ELGAR MACHUKA

By AGGREY OMBOKI

Eight survivors trapped in the rubble of a 10-storey building that collapsed on Thursday in Kisii were being targeted for rescue Friday afternoon by an emboldened team led by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers.

The rescue team has been speaking with a female survivor who was said to be among people trapped in the debris since Thursday

National Disaster Management Unit Coordinator Pius Masai said the team was working carefully to rescue the victims.

"We are moving very slowly so as not to endanger the people trapped underneath the rubble," he told the Nation.

He said a total of eight survivors are believed to be trapped in the collapsed building.

Mr Masai said rescue efforts were hampered by a lack of specialised equipment but he was hopeful that things would improve following the KDF’s intervention.

"At one point, I was forced to stop the excavators at the scene from working when I realised that the operators were likely to cause more harm or even death of the trapped survivors because of using excessive force to dig the rubble," said Mr Masai.

He said the lack of cutters, drilling tools and other equipment had greatly slowed down the rescuers' efforts.

He said the rescue volunteers had managed to open up a tunnel to reach the trapped survivors and drop oxygen supplies to them.

"We believe their chances of survival have been greatly boosted by the tunnel's opening. The next phase of the operation is to ensure that we extract them alive from the rubble," said the officer.

A team of 30 KDF officers joined the rescue mission Friday and were was received by Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

The team is led by Lt-Col Joseph Maritim and had sniffer dogs to easily pinpoint those still trapped.