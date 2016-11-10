By MAGATI OBEBO

A Kisii County ward representative is nursing injuries at Tenwek Hospital following an accident at Mosisa, Masaba South sub-county.

Nyamasibi Ward Representative Samson Nyagaka was part of an advance team heading to Ikorongo border to prepare ground for Governor James Ongwae’s who is scheduled to visit the place today to broker peace between warring Kisii and Kipsigis community members.

Two other people, a nephew and the driver also sustained injuries in the mishap.

“He sustained some injuries to the head and we rushed him here. Doctors have already begun attending to him to ascertain the extent of the injuries,” Bobasi Sub-county Administrator Simeon Areri who was with him at the time of the accident told the Nation.co.ke by phone.

He said the MCA’s car hit a pothole and veered off the road.

The car’s windscreen was badly damaged with some doors ripped off during the Wednesday afternoon incident.

A traffic officer who arrived on the scene said they only found the wreckage of the car. .