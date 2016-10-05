MCAs found with schoolgirls to be charged

By AGGREY OMBOKI

More by this Author

By MAGATI OBEBO

More by this Author

Two members of county assembly busted in the company of three schoolgirls in Kisii County are expected to be taken to court Wednesday.

Police arrested the two after they were allegedly found in the company of the schoolgirls in suspicious circumstances in Nyamarambe, South Mugirango constituency on Monday evening.

The girls, aged between 16 and 17 years, were found in a car belonging to one of the MCAs. It was being driven near Nduru Girls High School in Nyamarambe, South Mugirango Sub-County.

Police say they were alerted by eyewitnesses that some girls in school uniform were changing clothes in the car, which was heading towards the school on Monday evening.

Their parents said two of them had been sent home for schools fees on Friday while the third had asked for permission to go to hospital.

It is alleged that the two MCAs spent the entire weekend with the girls.

Related Content Police arrest two Kisii MCAs found with schoolgirls

The lawmakers are being detained at the Kisii Central Police Station.