MCAs found with schoolgirls to be charged

Wednesday October 5 2016

One of the two MCAs who was arrested after they

One of the two MCAs who was arrested after they were found with underage schoolgirls in a car on October 4, 2016. are in police custody and police are on with investigation: PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Police arrested the two after they were allegedly found in the company of the schoolgirls in suspicious circumstances.
  • The girls, aged between 16 and 17 years, were found in a car belonging to one of the MCAs.
By AGGREY OMBOKI
By MAGATI OBEBO
Two members of county assembly busted in the company of three schoolgirls in Kisii County are expected to be taken to court Wednesday.

Police arrested the two after they were allegedly found in the company of the schoolgirls in suspicious circumstances in Nyamarambe, South Mugirango constituency on Monday evening.

The girls, aged between 16 and 17 years, were found in a car belonging to one of the MCAs. It was being driven near Nduru Girls High School in Nyamarambe, South Mugirango Sub-County.

Police say they were alerted by eyewitnesses that some girls in school uniform were changing clothes in the car, which was heading towards the school on Monday evening.

Their parents said two of them had been sent home for schools fees on Friday while the third had asked for permission to go to hospital.

It is alleged that the two MCAs spent the entire weekend with the girls.

The lawmakers are being detained at the Kisii Central Police Station.

