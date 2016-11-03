MP to appear before detectives for questioning

By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng'eno has been asked to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers over recent clashes pitting two communities at Narok-Kisii border.

He had been summoned to appear on Friday but he asked for more time and now he will face them next week in Kilgoris town.

"We had asked him to report here today, but he said he will come on Monday," Trans Mara DCI David Njogu said.

However, Mr Njogu did not give reasons for the summon.

In a phone interview with the Nation, the MP said the investigation officers had not exactly told him why his presence is needed.

"They have called me for questioning. I will make time and honour the summons, but later…" he said.

The legislator, however, said some people have been accusing him of inciting members of Kipsigis community, which he belongs to, against their Kisii neighbours at Olmelil border.

"Some top government officers claim that I have been fanning the clashes. But this is false and only meant to taint my political name," he said.

The MP added that he is also expected to shed light on a series of incidents in his constituency where his supporters and those of Narok Governor Samuel Tunai clashed.

He said a group of youths allied to the governor under the banner of 'youth ambassadors' have been disrupting meetings in the constituency with intent to undermine his leadership.

"I know they are usually funded to fight me. But they are doomed to fail terribly," he said.

ANTAGONISTIC GROUP

He explained that the youth group - which says it champions youth employment, development and change - has been blocking leaders thought to be against Mr Tunai and Deputy President William Ruto from holding any meeting in the constituency.

"They disrupted Mashujaa Day celebrations at Dikirr grounds and one of them was arrested by police," he said.

The legislator had attended the celebrations.

The same group disrupted an ODM rally held at Kaptololo grounds in the constituency where a public address vehicle was destroyed.

Earlier on, they had tried to block Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto from opening a Chama Cha Mashinani office at Murkan.