Maangi to fight Orange party’s bid to eject him

By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has vowed to move to court to challenge any efforts by ODM to kick him out of the party.

Speaking at a public rally in Nyaribari Chache Constituency on Sunday, Mr Maangi said he will take legal action to challenge the decision by ODM.

He said he will fight for his freedom of association by all means.

“I will also seek an interpretation of the Political Parties Act that seems to curtail my freedom of association,” he said.

The official said the Constitution is the supreme law of the country and guarantees Kenyans freedom of association.

“I will not be cowed from working and associating with Jubilee,” he said.

He said it was his right to choose who to work with, adding that what his community needs most is development.

“I will continue working with the government,” he said.

Mr Maangi is among 13 ODM members who, on Friday, were issued with summon letters for having 'defected' to the Jubilee Party.

Others who received the summon letters are Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his Marsabit counterpart Ukur Yatani, and 10 MPs, after publicly declaring their support for the Jubilee Party during its launch early last month.