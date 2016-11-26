By NYABOGA KIAGE

A Member of Parliament was involved in an accident that has left one dead and two pillion passenges injured.

Kisumu East MP Shakir Shabir's car collided with a boda boda operator at Kebuko when the MP was returning from a private function in Nyamache, Bobasi sub-county in Kisii, on Friday evening.

Alex Trina, 27, died at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital on Saturday morning.

The siblings, Wylkster Maina and Lydia Maina, are receiving treatment in Nyamache Sub-County hospital.

Police said Mr Shabir used a different car to take the three to hospital.

Mr Shabir said the rider was driving fast making the accident unavoidable.

“The motorcyclist was driving very fast and before we could know it had hit my car,” he said.

He was driving himself.

Mr Joel Nyabuto, a witness, said the rider was speeding causing him to veer off his lane crashing into the MPs car.

“The motorcyclist was speeding before he hit the car which was en route from Nyamache town,” Mr Nyabuto said.

The car was towed to Ogembo Police Station.

Kisii County police commandant Agnes Mudamba said investigations into the incident have begun.

“It is true that the car belongs to the MP. For now there is no need of blaming each other until we are through with the investigations,” she said..

Ms Mudamba urged motorists to be cautious particularly during the holiday season.

Mr Ezekiel Omwoyo, the father to the deceased, asked police to be thorough with their investigations.