By RUTH MBULA

A man was hacked to death Sunday night after he was allegedly found defiling a Form Two girl in Bokimonge, Kisii.

Area Chief Onesmus Onyambu said John Ombongi Marege, had just left his wife in their house after a domestic quarrel.

“The man headed to his friend’s house in the neighbourhood where he met with the girl and they locked themselves in,” he told the Nation.

According to the Chief, Mr Marege’s wife alerted the girl’s father of the girl about what her husband was up to prompting him to rush the house.

Upon reaching the house, he asked Mr Marege to come out, but he and the girl tried to escape through the window.

“He pursued the two but the girl disappeared into darkness. The man who was armed with a panga and a rungu tried to attack the girl's father after realising that he had been cornered. But the girl's father who was also armed with a panga acted faster," said the Chief.

The man fell on the ground after suffering a deep cut on his hand and chest and died instantly.