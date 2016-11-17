He said the Governor is yet to make firm commitment regarding the programme despite making open promises about it.

Mr Mokoro has questioned why the programme was yet to pick off even after they set aside money for the same.

He said each 800 elderly people and vulnerable groups were to be enrolled from each of the nine sub-counties to benefit from the scheme.

By MAGATI OBEBO

Kisii county assembly deputy speaker has questioned the slow pace at which the County is moving towards the implementation of a health cover scheme for the elderly.

Evans Mokoro told Nation.co.ke that the programme was supposed to start in March 2015 after they passed a bill on the same but close to two years later nothing shows that it is due to start.

At least Sh40 million was set aside to kick-start the programme according to the Deputy Speaker.

He said each 800 elderly people and vulnerable groups were to be enrolled from each of the nine Sub-Counties to benefit from the scheme.

The scheme was also approved by Governor James Ongwae who has openly been flaunting it as one of his key performances.

On Wednesday, Mr Mokoro questioned why the programme was yet to pick off even after they set aside money for the same.

“We are worried of what became of it because no elderly person from any of the know Ward has benefited from the said funds,” he said.

He said the governor is yet to make a firm commitment regarding the programme despite making open promises about it.

PASSED INTO LAW

The health scheme was to work alongside with the National Health Insurance Fund and was encapsulated in the National Insurance Health Fund Support Bill passed into law by the MCAs in March 2015.

House Speaker Kerosi Ondieki, while presenting the bill to the governor to be assented into law said a committee had been formed to identify the right people who were to benefit.

At least 800 aged people were to be picked from each of the nine sub-counties as beneficiaries of the scheme.

Among other things, the bill had proposed for the establishment of a Sub County Social Protection Committee comprising five persons who were to oversee its implementation..

Mr Mokoro said no single part of the bill has been implemented to date two years down the line.

“The elderly are anxiously awaiting to see when the bill was to be implemented so that they can leave decent lives,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker further questioned the County’s commitment to release funds meant for farmers’ sub-sidies in the last financial year.

“We had set aside about Sh15 million meant for the programme but to date even as we have moved to another financial year no farmer has received any seeds and fertilizer,” Mr Mokoro said.

He accused the Executive of being shady about the whole scheme.