By ELGAR MACHUKA

Nearly 6,000 national identity cards (IDs) are yet to be collected at Kisii Huduma Centre despite efforts by leaders in the region to ensure more people got the vital document in order to register to vote in the upcoming general election.

The Centre’s Manager Diana Nalecho on Wednesday said many people were eager to apply for the document but did not bother to collect them once they were ready.

Ms Nalecho said that 5,700 IDs remain uncollected. She added that those who fail to collect them soon risk failing to vote next year as time for voter registration is running out. According to Kisii County Registrar Office in charge of IDs Gladys Moraa, arrangements are being put in place to distribute some of the cards provincial administration offices for easy pick up.

Ms Moraa however said that there’s insufficient funds to effectively conduct the distributions to provincial administration offices all over the county.