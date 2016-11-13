Nine still missing in Kisii building tragedy

Military officers on site say a well recently drilled underneath the building might had facilitated its collapse.

Rescue teams have intensified efforts to save more people trapped in the rubble of the 10-storey structure that tumbled down in Kisii Town.

A hen was pulled out of the debris alive at the crack of dawn Sunday, raising hops of finding more survivors of the Thursday tragedy.

Two more bodies were pulled out on Saturday night, pushing the death toll to nine.

Disaster officials led by Pius Maasai clarified that the death toll still remains nine and not ten as reported earlier.

VICTIM SHOUTING

“We are still optimistic of getting more survivors,” Mr Maasai told Nation.co.ke team at the scene.

Military officers on site say a well recently drilled underneath the building might had triggered its collapse.

“We suspect that the drilling might have destabilised the storey building, causing its fall,” said Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Maritim.

DEVELOPER HIDING

National Construction Authority Nyanza Region Lukas Aduera said the developer of the building has since gone into hiding.

“We appeal that wherever he is, he should surrender to the police to assist with the investigations,” he said.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi urged a stop to the ongoing blame game on who was responsible and urged rescue teams to step up efforts to save more lives.

“The county and national governments should stop the blame game and focus on rescue operations. The authorities will take action once rescue operations end,” he said.

At least nine people are yet to be accounted for, according to Mr Maasai.

MORE TOOLS

He said they are midway way the task and hope to end it by Tuesday this week.

“We are hastening efforts to ensure we save those still trapped in the concrete,” he said.

The material used to make the concrete slabs and floors of the house, he said, were dense, slowing down the rescue efforts.

“We have sent for more machinery because the material used to construct this building are very strong. We are yet to determine how it came down yet the materials look strong,” he said.

He said additional cutters, compressors and drillers had been ordered to help them cut through the rubble.

WALLS CAVED

He appealed to construction companies to join in the recovery efforts.

“We will find a way to compensate anyone who will offer their machinery in this rescue operation,” said Mr Maasai.

He urged the NCA and surveyors to urgently assess two adjacent buildings that were affected to ascertain their safety.

One of the buildings, a residential flat, has since been evacuated after one of its walls caved in.

“The two structures pose a danger to our rescue operations as they are in danger of coming down on top of the fallen structure which may complicate the situation further,” said Mr Maasai.

CONTRACTORS WARNED

Meanwhile NCA Board of Director boss Steve Oundo said all buildings in Kisii Town will be assessed by the agency to ensure they were safe for occupation.

He warned contractors, developers and architects against endangering the lives of innocent Kenyans by violating construction procedures.

“Professionals and Kenyans in general in all sectors have to start following regulations on their own to prevent such tragedies,” he said.

He urged government agencies to coordinate with the authority to bring down structures that pose danger to Kenyans.

Mr Oundo said this was the second incident this year after that of Huruma in Nairobi County in which a building collapsed, killing 49.