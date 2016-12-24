By NYABOGA KIAGE

By MAGATI OBEBO

Former Chairman of the defunct Commission on the Implementation of the Constitution (CIC) Charles Nyachae has slammed the opposition for their call to mass protests over the amendment of electoral laws by the National Assembly.

Nyachae termed the calls for street demonstrations on January 4, 2017 as misplaced, adding that this is a sign of cowardice by the opposition ahead of the 2017 polls.

Cord principals Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya), have vowed to mobilise Kenyans into street protests after failing to stop Jubilee MPs from passing the amended electoral laws last Thursday.

Addressing journalist at Kisii Hotel on Friday, Mr Nyachae said Parliament provided the best ground for both sides to resolve differences touching on electoral laws.

He said mass protests ahead of the general elections would lay ground for political anarchy.

“I have respect for the leaders, especially Mr Odinga, for championing the new constitution which we now have, but to cast aspersions on Parliament and say decisions passed by the same are favouring one side is hypocritical,” said Mr Nyachae.

USE PARLIAMENT

He said efforts to improve IEBC rest with parliament and not negotiations.

“The Constitution is very clear, the MPs have the primary responsibility to use the House to deal with the issue at hand.

“All political parties are represented there and for a party to be criticised for passing some legislation because of their numbers is wrong. Politics is about numbers anyway,” said the former CIC chairman.

“If at any stage someone is aggrieved that some piece of legislation does not favour them, there is still some way out. Our constitution has processes that must be respected. We are laying the ground for anarchy if they reason that every political difference should be dealt with in the streets,” Mr Nyachae told journalists.

DISHONESTY

“We can’t say that because some party has majority members in the House so we back out from following due processes. This is dishonesty and Kenyans should not be duped,” Mr Nyachae said.

He added, “I would have wished to continually regard Mr Raila as a hero, not one who is leaving a legacy of political destruction.”

He said there is nothing wrong about the electoral commission using a manual system so long as it is insulated from manipulation.

At the same time, Mr Nyachae urged for sobriety in talks aimed at resolving the impasse.

He asked Cord to stop basing their complaints on the "fake narrative" that Jubilee is planning to rig the coming elections.