By MAGATI OBEBO

More by this Author

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is not eagerly pursuing the proposed National Super Alliance (Nasa), a key official has said.

ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire says the alliance proposed by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi is not on the top agenda of the Raila Odinga-led party.

Speaking to the Nation on Monday, Mr Bosire, also Kitutu Masaba MP, said the Orange party is not keen on the matter but would instead pursue a stronger Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) which brings together Wiper Democratic Movement led by Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford-Kenya led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and ODM.

“Mudavadi was with us at first and he jumped out. But if he is ready to come back so be it. He is welcome. Cord is a strong coalition that enjoys massive support,” Mr Bosire said.

He said there have been similar coalitions whenever the country moves closer to elections but they fizzle out soon after the polls.

DISMISSED JUBILEE FORAY

Mr Bosire also dismissed Jubilee’s foray into Gusiiland saying it is inconsequential.

He said the government is yet to undertake any meaningful development projects in the region even as it tries to seduce voters from the region ahead of 2017.

“These people (Jubilee leaders) are running scared. But to tell people that Jubilee is building roads that were commissioned by the grand coalition government is the height of massive deception,” Mr Bosire said.

He accused the recently-selected Jubilee campaign team members from Nyamira and Kisii Counties of being on a desperate mission to sell a party that enjoys little support in the region.

“Our people are still firmly in the Cord and no amount of political gimmicks from Jubilee can convince them that the party is right for them,” the Mp told the Nation by phone.

He said the new leaders lack political backing from their areas and are only deceiving President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto so that they receive money from State House.