The owner of a building that collapsed one week ago in Kisii was on Thursday charged with eight counts of manslaughter.

However, Mr Jeremiah Matoke together with his contractor, Mr Jesse Ocharo, were each released on a Sh2 million bond with a surety of similar amount or a Sh500,000 cash bail.

The prosecution said the two, jointly with others not before the court, caused the death of eight people out of negligence contrary to Section of 205 of the Penal Code in Kisii Municipality.

The developer was further accused of employing an unqualified contractor who is also not registered with the Engineering Board of Kenya to oversee the work at the construction site.

NOT GUILTY

In all counts, the duo pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Jesse Nyaga.

Mr Nyaga said the case will mentioned on November 30 while full hearing will be on February 16, next year.

Eight people were killed when the 10-storey building came down on Thursday last week injuring more than 40.

The National Construction Authority accused the owner of defying its orders to stop further construction after exceeding the number of floors he had been permitted. The Authority said the building should have had three floors only.

Meanwhile, Kisii Governor James Ongwae has formed a task force to find out how why the building collapsed.