Police in Kisii County have impounded 100 gambling machines in an operation targeting illegal betting.

Speaking during the operation, Kisii Central OCPD Francis Nguli said the machines were seized on Monday night following a tip from the public.

Mr Nguli said 72 of the 100 machines were being sneaked out to Nairobi.

The truck ferrying the machines was covered with furniture and household items, including a gas cylinder, plastic chairs and metal boxes.

Mr Nguli said police had seized more than 150 machines in a crackdown in the past three weeks in Kisii Central Ward.

A total of 20 people have been charged and fined at the Kisii Law Courts and police are seeking more suspects.

Mr Nguli reiterated that the crackdown on illegal gambling machines is still on and that authorities intend to get rid of illegal betting businesses in the county.

"Betting is not only spoiling our children but is also one of the major causes of family wrangles," Mr Nguli added.

In Trans Mara, Administration Police officers arrested 12 people and nabbed seven betting machines in a day-long operation on Tuesday.

Trans Mara West Administration Police commander Isaac Omari said officers carried out searches in Kilgoris Town for unlicensed gambling joints.

“Gambling in public for the purpose of obtaining money without a licence is a crime,” he said.

He said the unlicensed trade is especially dangerous now as children are on a long holiday and could be tempted to steal money for betting.

“I call on parents to be very careful and to caution their children against gambling, which is on the rise,” he said.

He added that crime levels could rise in the area with people using illegal means to obtain money for gambling.