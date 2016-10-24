By ELGAR MACHUKA

By MAGATI OBEBO

Preparations for the by-election in Kisii are afoot as contestants continued to rally support in the last campaign day.

Returning Officer Jackeline Osiemo told the Nation that election materials have been dispatched and that 51 presiding officers, their deputies and 74 clerks will be man the exercise.

"We have also made arrangements to ensure that there will be two police officers in each polling station. An additional 10 officers will be stationed at Isena tallying centre to provide additional security," Ms Osiemo said.

Cord leader Raila Odinga arrived in Kisii to urge residents to vote for the coalition's candidate, Mr Naftali Onkoba, for the Nyacheki Ward seat.

Mr Odinga was welcomed by Governor James Ongwae who asked voters to be alert to those "who might want to rig the elections".