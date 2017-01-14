By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

Locals in Emurua Dikirr took to the streets protesting to police harassment.

The angry residents marched to Emurua Dikirr Police headquarters to demand action on Administration Police officers whom they accused of physically assaulting two youth.

Robert Kibet Ngetich and David Cheruiyot are said to have sustained injuries by being attacked by police in Dikirr Town Friday night.

They were taken to Longisa Sub County Hospital in Bomet for treatment.

Mr Wesley Kiplangat, a brother to one of the youth, said it was unfortunate that police had brutally beaten innocent civilians without cause.

"My brother was walking home in the evening when AP officers accosted him and others.

"The officers who were on patrol should tell us why they brutally beat up unarmed civilian who posed no danger to them," he said.

The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the officers, saying they will not allow police officers to operate outside the law.